Keonjhar: Odisha government’s Tourist department will spend over Rs 30 lakh for the infrastructural development of historical and legendary site Sitabinji in Keonjhar district. This will be done to make the historical site more accessible and attractive to tourists. The funds will be spent on development of parking yards, palla mandap (main stage), compound walls and drinking water facilities.

The matter came to the fore after the Tourist department in a letter no-5157, dated07.06.22 revealed the plans. The department will spend Rs 13,12,514 on construction of parking spaces, Rs 3,98,365 on building the palla mandap, Rs 7,41,675 for construction of a compound wall around Maa Sita Devi’s temple and Rs 2,00,000 on drinking water facilities. Moreover, additional spending will be done on some other works for the benefit of the visitors, tourist officer Ramesh Chandra Nayak informed.

Reports said this picturesque site is located in a small tribal village situated on the banks of the Sita river amidst dense forests and hills. A large number of rock inscriptions dating back to several hundreds of years can be found at the site. Tourists flock to see the fresco paintings and rock inscriptions.

The site is located at Danguapasi under Ghatagaon block around 32km from the district headquarters of Keonjhar Mystery surrounds the formation of the rock inscriptions. Mythology and locals say that it was the place where Sita lived in exile after being abandoned by husband Lord Rama. It is here she gave birth to her two sons, Luv and Kush. The place is also famous for its ‘Chaturmukha Lingam’ which is indicative of the presence of the Shiva cult from the Gupta period. The major attraction of the area is a half-opened umbrella shaped rock, an archeological relic shelter of ‘Ravanchhaya’. Locals believe that one can feel the presence of Goddess Sita at the place. The ceiling showcases Tempra paintings which is the only kind available in entire north-eastern and eastern region.

A major tourist attraction of Sitabinji is a shrine inside a cave formed with two boulders which are believed to be that of Luv and Kush by the local tribal populations. The shrine is held together by mud and bricks containing the carved idols of Sita and her twin sons and innumerable terracotta horses near it. The horses have been donated by devotees in various sizes and colours. Here one can find the ashram of ‘Maharshi Valmiki’, the cradle of Luv and Kush and the storehouse ‘Dasyu Ratnakar.’

People also come here for sightseeing and enjoying feasts. It is believed that if one prays to Goddess Sita then the person is blessed with a child. It is also believed, this is the place where ‘Dasyu Ratnakar’ became ‘Valmiki’. The place is protected by the district administration with help of locals. A large fair is held here for five to seven days during Raja festival when a large number of people flock to the site.