Bant: As many as six houses of four families were reduced to ashes while about 30 livestock perished in a deadly fire that broke out at Kuarda village (Aghira Gadia) under Bant tehsil of Bhadrak district late Monday night.

This incident took place at 2:00am. Family members of these households were fast asleep when the mishap occurred. The flame was so intense that occupants of the houses could not save anything. That said, there has been no loss of human life in the incident.

The blaze soon engulfed other houses following which furniture and other valuables worth Rs 3 lakh were completely gutted.

In the inferno, six houses of Sambhunath Nayak, Kailash Nayak, Bharat Nayak and Kanhi Nayak burnt to ashes while five cows, nine goats, 10 chickens and six ducks were burnt alive.

Locals called up the fire brigade for help. The personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

While what exactly caused the fire is yet to be known, fire brigade officials suspect it to be a case of short circuit.

PNN