Bhadrak: A group of women who were protesting demanding the dismissal of the secretary and president of their self-help group at Bonth block office in Bhadrak district Wednesday turned violent and attacked police personnel and block administration officials.

Following the attack, four police personnel and two government officials were critically injured.

Sources said, during the protest, some members of the women group reportedly barged into the office and ransacked the furniture of the office. When the government officials and police personnel tried to pacify the agitation, the women group members reportedly attacked them.

In the attack, four police personnel and two officials including an OLM coordinator and the nlock project manager (BPM) were injured.

Further details are awaited.

PNN