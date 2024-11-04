Cuttack: At least six persons were injured in a clash during the immersion procession of Goddess Kali idol in Cuttack Sunday night, police said.

The confrontation began in the city’s Chandnichowk area following an altercation between two groups. The situation escalated as members of both groups began pelting stones and bottles at one another, police said Monday.

A shop and three motorcycles were vandalised during the incident, police added.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital. Lalbagh police have registered a case and launched an investigation, an official said.

PTI