Bhubaneswar: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, gave Friday in principle approval to six investment proposals worth Rs 493.62 crore that would generate jobs for around 1,317 people in Odisha.

Jatia Steel Limited’s proposal to set up a 2,50,000 MT TMT rebar and 2,50,000 MT wire rod mill at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur got the SLSWCA go ahead. With an investment of Rs 125 crore, the project would generate employment opportunities for over 150 people.

The committee approved a downstream steel unit project of Sarangi Metal Works International Private Limited at Jajpur’s Kalinga Nagar with an investment of Rs 65.37 crore. The project would generate jobs for around 568 people.

JRS Ventures Private Limited’s proposal to set up a 100 KLPD Ethanol Plant along with 2.5 MW Co generation power plant at Sonepur also got in principle approval. With an investment of Rs 121 crore, the project is likely to generate employment opportunities for 114 people.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of SNM Hotels and Resorts Private Limited to set up a hotel and resort facility at Somolo Island in Ganjam. With an investment of Rs 80.25 crore, the hotel and resort facility would provide jobs for 185 people.

Danieli Corus Refractory Solutions Private Limited’s plan to set up a carbon/graphite block cutting and machining facility with a capacity of 1500 MT per annum in Khurda at an investment of Rs 51 crore also got the state nod. The unit would provide jobs to 150 people.

The committee also approved the proposal of Ashirvad Pipes Private Limited for an 18,000 MTPA HDPE and PVC Pipes manufacturing unit at Cuttack’s Tangi. The company has promised to invest Rs 51 crore on the project, which will provide jobs to 150 people.

Mahapatra directed the departments concerned to make realistic assessments of the required land and water for the approved projects and facilitate their early grounding.

Mahapatra also directed the Tourism department to prepare a master plan for development of tourism in Chilika lake and Somolo island.