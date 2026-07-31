Thane: At least eight persons were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said Friday, adding that four to five persons are believed to be still trapped under the rubble.

A portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of the powerloom town came crashing down around 11.30 pm Thursday, the officials said.

“At least eight persons were killed. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem. Four to five persons are believed to be still trapped under the rubble, and a search and rescue operation is underway,” said Resident Deputy Collector Sandeep Mane.

An injured minor was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The structure comprised 48 rooms, 12 on each floor, municipal officials said. The building had been declared dangerous by the civic body. Tragedy struck while repair work was underway on the premises.

Around 9 pm Thursday, residents heard “loud cracking sounds” emanating from the structure, an official said.

Fearing the worst, locals immediately helped evacuate many families to other locations. However, while some occupants were still making their way out, the ‘B’ wing of the building caved in, he said.

A major multi-agency rescue operation is underway, comprising teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Thane Disaster Response Force and local fire brigade. A dog squad, four fire engines, two ambulances, and heavy earth-moving machinery have been deployed at the site.

Including this tragedy, at least 27 persons have died, and 20 were injured in rain-related incidents in Thane district this monsoon, said officials.