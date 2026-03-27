Srinagar: Seven people were killed and five others injured after multiple avalanches hit the Srinagar-Leh national highway Friday, officials said.

The avalanches hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg in the afternoon, leaving several vehicles trapped under the debris, they said.

The officials said a rescue operation was immediately launched after the incident and efforts were made to clear the snow and rescue the trapped.

In a post on X, Union minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the death of seven people in the incident.

“Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after an avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” Singh posted on X.

He said all required assistance is being provided to the injured.