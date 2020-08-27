Bhubaneswar: Six districts in Odisha have recorded over 100mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena here Thursday.

“While Odisha has received an average rainfall of 55.8mm during the last 24 hours, six districts have recorded above 100 mm rainfall,” Jena said briefing reporters here on the flood situation caused by low pressure-induced rains in the State.

Telkoi block in Keonjhar district received the highest amount of rainfall in the last 24 hours. It recorded 215mm of rainfall. It was followed by Jharsuguda district which recorded rainfall of 177mm. Deogarh district received 128.5mm rainfall, Sambalpur district 116.7mm, Boudh district 114mm and Angul district 107mm.

The SRC informed that, another eight districts have recorded over 50mm rainfall, during the same period. They are Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Subarnapur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Kalahandi.

Notably, rain will continue to lash several parts of 18 districts in Odisha for the next 24 hours. Thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places with one or two spells of intense rain.

PNN