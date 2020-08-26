Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said Wednesday issued flood warnings for low-lying areas in Jajpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts. Jena said that both the Baitarani and Jalaka rivers are in spate and may overflow any moment triggering floods.

“Continuous and heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas of Baitarani in Keonjhar district and Jalaka in Kendarapara district may lead to floods in Bhadark, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts,” said Jena.

Sources said that the Baitarani is flowing above the danger mark near Anandapur. Though the water level is below the danger mark near Akhuapada, it may cross it by Wednesday evening.

Similarly the Jalaka river is also flowing at 6.49 metres against the danger mark of 5.5 metres and continues to show a rising trend. This certainly looks ominous for some low low-lying areas of Kendrapara district.

Jena has directed the district collectors of the three districts to remain alert for any emergency situation. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have reached the three districts to rescue the low-lying area people before the flood.

Chief Engineer of State Water Resources Department Jyotirmaya Ratha informed that water from various dams will soon be released into Brahmani and Mahanadi rivers. However, he assured that it will not lead to any flood-like situation.

PNN