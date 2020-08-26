Baripada: A woman was killed and her daughter seriously injured when the wall of a house they were living in collapsed at Mahilasuli village under Sukruli block in Mayurbhanj. The accident happened in the wee hours Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Nandini Munda (60). Her daughter Srimati Munda (40) has been hospitalised.

Sources said, the mother and daughter duo was sleeping when the wall collapsed due to heavy rains. The two did not have any chance to escape and they were completely buried under the rubble. Nandini died on the spot while Srimati sustained grievous injuries. She is critical at the hospital.

Initially the family members took Srimati to the Karanjia Hospital. She was later shifted to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) as her condition deteriorated.

Similarly, following heavy rains a house in Madhuban Talasahi of this town collapsed Wednesday morning. Luckily no one was injured.

Excessive and heavy rainfall since Tuesday under the influence of a low pressure system over North Bay of Bengal has triggered flood-like situation in this town and several other low lying areas in its vicinity.

According to the IMD, Baripada received 206mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Following this the water levels in Jarali and Sarali rivers have increased. Some of the low-lying areas of this town have been inundated with water.

The local tehsildar, sub-collector and ADM visited the areas to take stock of the situation, sources said.

PNN