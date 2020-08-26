Cuttack: In a frightening incident, a man from Harirajpur village in Banki area of Cuttack district woke up to a rude shock when he found a cobra on his bed Tuesday night.

Sources said, Sarat Panda was sleeping in his bed Tuesday night. Suddenly he realised something like reptile entering his bedsheet which he had used to cover his body. That said, Sarat managed to leave his bed in a position so that snake did not bite him.

After informing his family members about the incident, Sarat informed the snake helpline members regarding the incident.

On being informed two members of Snake Helpline reached Sarat’s house. The duo initially failed to catch the snake inside the bedroom despite repeated attempts. Moments later, they found again the reptile lying on the bed and immediately caught it.

After checking its health, the helpline members released the snake into a nearby jungle.

According to the snake helpline members, the snake might have entered the house for shelter amid incessant rainfall in the area.

PNN