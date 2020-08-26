Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reduced the syllabus of Class I to XII students by 30 per cent for 2020-21 academic year amid COVID-19 outbreak, state School and Mass Education (S&ME) minister Samir Dash Wednesday said.

The state government took the decision after Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) reduced the syllabus for classes IX to XII by 30% this year amid disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision of reduction of syllabus has been taken after consulting with three syllabus committees of SCERT, Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). The S&ME department will not omit parts of syllabus from the full course which the students need to know,” Dash added.

“The decision has been taken in view of the students’ interest. Further decision regarding the reduction of syllabus will be taken after the opening of schools and colleges,” he clarified.

Dash informed that the new syllabus will be available in BSE, CHSE and SCERT websites from Wednesday.

The district education officers (DEOs) have been directed to intimate the headmaster/ headmistress of the schools and colleges regarding the modified syllabus.

PNN