Cuttack: After an employee at the Cuttack District Collector’s office tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani Wednesday ordered for a two-day shutdown of the office.

The shutdown will be in effect August 26 and August 27.

Sources said that an employee of the office had developed COVID-19 symptoms. The employee’s swab samples had been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for COVID-19 test. The test report came out positive Wednesday morning.

Following this, the District Collector issued a directive to the Additional Collector to shut the Collector’s office for two days.

During the two-days shutdown a fire brigade team will disinfect the office premises. The employees who had come in contact with the COVID-19 infected employee have been asked to home quarantine themselves for 14 days.

During their home quarantine period the district health department will collect swab samples from the suspected employees.

Notably, with 357 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Cuttack in the last 24 hours, the district’s total tally reached 6,527 Wednesday.

Out of the total cases, 2,656 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals while 3,837 patients have recovered from the disease.

With two COVID-19 patients succumbing to the disease in the last 24-hours, the district’s death toll reached 28. Meanwhile, four COVID-19 patients died in the district due to other illnesses.

PNN