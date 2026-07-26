Bhubaneswar: Active low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Odisha coast intensified monsoon activity across Odisha Sunday, prompting the Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red warning for six districts as heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next five days.

According to the weather office, the low-pressure system is likely to become more active over the next 48 hours, resulting in widespread rain across coastal, northern, western and interior parts of the state.

A red warning has been issued for Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Kataka and Kendujhar, where isolated places are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

An orange warning has been sounded for Baleshwar, Sundaragada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Boudhgada, Puri, Khordha and Nayagada, while Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Deogada, Sonpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Ganjam remain under a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms.