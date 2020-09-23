Baripada: In a major breakthrough, six poachers were arrested from Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district while trying to kill wildlife Tuesday afternoon, the district forest officials said.

Four crude guns, sharp weapons, five trap nets and several other tools used for hunting purposes were seized from the arrested poachers, Dukura wildlife range officer Ananta Jena informed.

The arrested persons were identified as Madhu Naik, Uttam Bhakta, Gajendra Katual, Galu Naik, Sudarshan Katual and Satrughan Katual. They had entered into the Similipal reserve forest area two days back. As they were attempting to kill wild animals, forest personnel of the tiger reserve nabbed them near Charichhaka.

A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, Jena said. Further investigation is underway and forest department suspects involvement of a bigger poaching racket. Link of the poachers’ gang with outside states, if any, is being verified.

PNN