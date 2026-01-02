New Delhi: Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne was Friday reappointed as the chief coach of India’s women’s hockey team, five years after guiding the side to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, following which it has been battling a difficult transition phase.

Marijne would be replacing Harendra Singh, who had to resign in December last year due to the team’s underwhelming results and allegations of a “high-handed coaching approach”.

The 51-year-old Marijne, who was associated with the team from 2017 to 2021, will be supported by Matias Vila as analytical coach. Also returning to the Indian hockey set-up is South African Wayne Lombard, who will once again serve as scientific advisor and head of athletic performance.

“It’s great to be back. After 4.5 years, I return with fresh energy and a clear vision to support the team’s growth and help the players achieve their full potential on the world stage,” Marijne stated in a press release issued by Hockey India.

Marijne, who had immense goodwill within the team and was widely credited for building a cohesive unit that revelled in each other’s success, quit immediately after the Tokyo Games, citing family reasons. During his tenure, India also broke into the top 10 of world rankings.

Vila, a former Argentina mid-fielder, made his international debut in 1997 and represented his country at the Olympic Games in 2000 and 2004. He has been involved in coaching for over two decades.

Lombard, on the other hand, will be supported by Rodet Yila and Ciara Yila, both in the role of scientific advisor.

Addressing Transition woes:

After the Tokyo high, the team was hit by a challenging transition period when key players like injury-ravaged captain Rani Rampal, Vandana Katariya, and Deep Grace Ekka retired from the game.

The women’s team eventually failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics but finished on the podium in both the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Asian Games, clinching bronze medals.

The team won a silver medal at last year’s Asia Cup, but it was not enough to ensure direct qualification for the World Cup this August in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The side was also relegated to the Nations Cup after managing just two wins from its 16 games in the elite FIH Pro League last year.

Marijne’s first big challenge as chief coach will be the World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, Telangana from March 8 to 14. He will arrive in India on January 14, while the National Coaching Camp begins on January 19 in SAI, Bengaluru.

“We welcome Sjoerd Marijne, and the entire support staff to the Indian Hockey family,” Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said.

“We extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for expediting the appointment in order to ensure the team’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers is not hampered.”

“Emphasis has a been laid on fitness of the team which was one of the key reasons for Indian Women’s historic performance in Tokyo. We look forward to a fruitful stint,” he added.

