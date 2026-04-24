Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Senior Boys Roll Ball Team has departed for Shillong, Meghalaya, to participate in the National East Zone Roll Ball Championship scheduled for April 24–25, 2026. The team left with high hopes and strong determination to perform well and represent the state with pride at the zonal level competition.

A formal send-off and felicitation ceremony was organised prior to their departure. The event was graced by Director of Sports Dr. Yeddula Vijay, IAS, along with Administrator-cum-Additional Secretary Shri Bijay Kumar Swain, OAS. Odisha Roll Ball Association founder Shri Partha Sarathi Jena also present, encouraging the players and wishing them success in the tournament. The squad will be led by captain Pritish Aryan Jena, with Kaustuv Pattnaik serving as vice-captain.

The team comprises a balanced mix of experienced and emerging players, including Swastik Praharaj and Kamal Kumar Das as goalkeepers, along with Ansuman Patra, Sai Sriyanshu Rout, Ankit Nayak, Rajeev Sahoo, Pratik Arnav Jena, Ayush Jena, and Arman Subudhi. With a strong lineup and dedicated leadership, the Odisha team aims to deliver an impressive performance in Shillong and make their mark in the East Zone championship.