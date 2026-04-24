Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday distributed appointment letters to 4,623 candidates at the 15th recruitment fair held at Kalinga Stadium, saying the initiative reflects the state’s push to expand employment and strengthen public service delivery. Addressing the gathering, he stressed that government jobs should be viewed as a platform for public service rather than merely a source of income. Calling employees the “face of governance,” he urged the new recruits to ensure welfare benefits reach the grassroots.

Of the total recruits, 4,113 were appointed in the School and Mass Education department. The rest include 154 in Forest, Environment and Climate Change; 143 in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME); 77 in Steel and Mines; 70 in Fisheries and Animal Resources Development; 52 in Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water; and 14 in Skill Development and Technical Education. Highlighting employment figures, Majhi said that since June 2024, the state has created 44,082 government jobs and facilitated 92,000 private-sector jobs, underscoring a sustained push to boost youth employment. He outlined five key principles for recruits; zero tolerance for corruption, prioritising citizens’ concerns, alignment with government policies, timely service delivery, and professionalism in public dealings. He also stressed transparency, accountability, and respect for women in official conduct. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, who attended the event, lauded the state’s employment initiatives and urged the youth to embrace public service as a noble responsibility.