Kalimela: Forest department officials seized a massive consignment of tortoises at the Motu border checkpost in Malkangiri district Wednesday. A total of 761 tortoises, weighing approximately 2.3 tonnes (2,305 kg), were confiscated. Authorities estimate the market value of the haul to be around Rs 7 lakh. According to officials, the tortoises were being transported from Andhra Pradesh into Odisha in a Bolero vehicle. Upon suspicion, forest staff stopped and inspected the vehicle, uncovering the illicit cargo. The driver and the vehicle were taken into custody.

Investigations revealed that the destination of the consignment was Shaktipada Gain, a wildlife trader from MPV-83 village in the Motu police station area. Gain, identified as the prime accused, is currently absconding. Forest officials confirmed that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him. Motu Forester Murulidhar Anugulia stated that the crackdown forms part of a wider campaign against wildlife trafficking. He added that enforcement will be intensified to curb illegal trade in protected species.