Sambalpur: Four students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, face disciplinary action after a ragging-related incident. The university’s anti-ragging cell recommended financial penalties and undertakings from parents instead of grade reductions to protect the students’ future. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deepak Kumar Sahu clarified it was not organised ragging but a minor dispute near the campus gate two weeks ago that escalated into a scuffle before security intervened.

A committee comprising the Sambalpur Sub-Collector Pushpanjali Panda, police, faculty, and student welfare representatives investigated, hearing accounts from both senior and junior students. Action was recommended against four seniors. The incident began when seniors questioned two first-year mechanical students about untied shoelaces, leading to heated arguments and damage to a mobile phone. Security staff diffused the situation, prompting a formal inquiry.