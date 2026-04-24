New Delhi: National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to six cricket stadiums across the country, including Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, asking them to explain why their activities should not be stopped for failing to disclose the source of water used to maintain the pitch and grounds. The apex green body had asked several cricket stadiums to provide information to the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), which is tabulating the information disclosed by them.

The six stadiums are: Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium (Raipur), Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur), Dr DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai), Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow), and Barabati Stadium (Cuttack). Earlier, NGT heard a plea against use of groundwater or freshwater to maintain cricket grounds instead of the sewage treatment plant (STP)-treated water, and against not installing rainwater harvesting systems for groundwater storage, discharge and restoration.