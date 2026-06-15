Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond Monday said that all schools, both government and private, in the state will reopen June 18 after summer vacation.

The schools were closed April 27 for summer vacation following a rise in temperatures in various districts of the state.

“The government is concerned about the education of the students. The temperatures have also dipped as monsoon has arrived in Odisha. So, all schools will reopen June 18,” Gond told reporters.

If an unbearable heat wave prevails June 18, further decisions will be taken keeping the health of the students in mind, he said.

The government is taking necessary steps to distribute textbooks to the school-going students as soon as possible, he said.

Usually, summer vacation in schools starts May 6 and continues till June 17. However, considering the existing heat wave conditions, the government had announced summer vacation on an earlier date.