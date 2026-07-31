Bhubaneswar: In a bid to provide a long-term solution to recurring urban water logging, Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra Thursday announced that the state government will prepare a ‘Strong Drainage Master Plan’ for all urban local bodies (ULBs).

The master plan will assess natural water flow, existing drainage networks, water-holding capacity, rainfall patterns, drainage routes and future urbanisation. Based on these findings, phased projects for the construction, rehabilitation and expansion of drainage infrastructure will be implemented to build more resilient and flood-resistant urban areas.

“The government is committed not only to providing immediate relief during the present situation but also to implementing permanent, scientific and sustainable solutions to urban waterlogging,” Mahapatra said.

Meanwhile, the H&UD department has stepped up emergency measures to tackle flooding and waterlogging triggered by heavy rainfall across several parts of Odisha, with a special focus on the worst-hit northern districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak and Jajpur. The department has prioritised public safety, swift water drainage and relief operations in urban areas.

Mahapatra said all concerned officials have been placed on high alert and directed to maintain round-the-clock surveillance. The leave of officers and employees engaged in flood management has been cancelled, while a 24×7 departmental control room is monitoring the situation and coordinating immediate response measures.

ULBs have been instructed to deploy adequate manpower, machinery and additional pump sets to remove water from roads, residential colonies and other affected areas on a war footing. Simultaneously, drains, culverts and drainage channels are being cleared to restore the normal flow of water and prevent further waterlogging.

The department has also directed ULBs to ensure the availability of essential services in affected areas, including safe drinking water, cooked food, dry food and lighting wherever required. Local administrations have been asked to extend immediate assistance to affected residents, while people living in vulnerable areas are being shifted to safer locations wherever necessary.

The minister said the entire flood situation is being continuously monitored under the directions of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The H&UD department is working in close coordination with the Revenue & Disaster Management department, district administrations and other concerned agencies to ensure timely rescue, relief and drainage operations.

The H&UD department has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens through swift emergency response and long-term urban infrastructure planning.