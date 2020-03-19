Bhubaneswar: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) decided Thursday to stop pilgrims from entering the premises for darshan of the deities from March 20 to March 31. SJTA said the situation will be reviewed after this lockdown period.

Chief administrator, SJTA, Krishan Kumar informed that the rituals of the deities would continue as usual and for this the servitors will only be allowed inside the temple.

The SJTA had enforced March 16 some rules for entry of devotees within the temple. All devotees had to wear masks while they had to maintain a gap of one-and-half metres.

In these three days however, the temple has witnessed a drastic fall in the number of visitors. Collections from the donation box have also been very poor during the last few days.

However, with the new mandate Thursday, footfalls around the Jagannath Temple are expected to come down to zero.

