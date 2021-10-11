Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Monday decided to introduce a dress code for Srimandir staffers and others in a phased manner.

Those, including servitors and temple employees, crossing the inner barricade (bhitar katha) and entering the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir to render religious or administrative services, will have to wear religious or traditional robes, SJTA chief Krishan Kumar said Monday.

“While servitors need to wear religious robes to cross the inner barricade after Kumar Purnima, the rule is applicable for temple police, employees and others after Diwali,” Kumar said after attending a meeting of the Chhattisha Nijog at Niladri Bhakta Niwas here.

Habishyalis urged not to visit Puri

Kumar issued an advisory requesting the senior citizens, especially Habishyalis, not to come to Puri to observe Kartik brata during the pandemic for their own health and safety.

Sources said that the state government used to provide free accommodation and food to over 3,000 Habisyalis to observe month-long brata in Puri. However, it has been stopped since last year owing to Covid pandemic.

The SJTA chief said that Srimandir will remain closed on Dussehra, Diwali and Kartik Purnima apart from Sundays. However, the 12th century shrine will remain open on the occasion of Kumar Purnima—October 20. Arrangements will be made to ensure availability of Mahaprasad to devotees during the holy month, he added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will formally launch Srimandir Parikrama Project work October 18.

Earlier, buildings and structures situated within 75-metre from Meghanad Wall were removed after payment of hefty compensation to owners.

The meeting also deliberated on Srimandir Parikrama Yojana (Jagannath temple corridor plan) to be implemented by the state government at an estimated cost of `3,200 crore.

Sources said that the event will be held with a maximum participation of 300-400 people in strict adherence to Covid protocols.