Bhubaneswar: A Skill India Centre (SIC) was inaugurated in Odisha’s Dhenkanal Friday.

During the inauguration ceremony, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that it will strengthen the skill development landscape of the region.

He said the centre will fulfil aspirations, empower citizens, particularly youths, and make them future-ready.

It is a step towards making India a global skill capital, the Union Minister for Education & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

“Under the Skill India Mission, this centre will train aspirants and young women in new-age skills… In graphics designing, hospitality, technology services and the leather industry,” he said.

The goal of a developed India can be achieved only if the youths empower themselves through skilling, reskilling and upskilling, Pradhan said.

He had recently inaugurated another Skill India Centre in Sambalpur.

PTI