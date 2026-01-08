Bhubaneswar: Skill development is a key pillar of Odisha’s journey towards inclusive growth.

A developed Odisha can be built only by a skilled, confident youth, equipped with a global competitive mindset, said Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education (SD&TE) Minister Sampad Chandra Swain here Wednesday during the inauguration of Odisha Skills 2025–26 at World Skill Centre (WSC).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister underlined the critical role of skill development in the state’s social and economic transformation and emphasised that ‘Odisha Skills’ is not merely a competition, but a platform that nurtures discipline, self-confidence, creativity and a spirit of excellence among the youth.

The state-level event has brought together over 500 young competitors from across Odisha, who are competing in 49 skill categories aligned with industry requirements and emerging technologies.

Winners of the state competition will go on to represent Odisha at the national level, with the potential to compete later at the ‘World Skills Competition’, often referred to as the ‘Skill Olympics’, held once every two years.

This year, the competition is being conducted across 10 major locations in the state.

Winners in each skill category will be honoured with the Chief Minister’s Skill Award under the Chief Minister Aspire Scheme, recognising excellence and motivating young people to achieve higher levels of professional competence.

Calling upon students to view Odisha Skills not as a final destination but as a stepping stone, the minister urged them to learn from the outcomes of the competition.

He also advised institutions and trainers to draw insights from the results and prepare actionable improvement plans to strengthen training standards.

SD&TE department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Bhupendra Singh Poonia encouraged participants and institutions to use the platform to identify best practices and align themselves more closely with industry benchmarks.

The event was attended by senior officials, including the WSC CEO, principals and deputy principals, industry partners, experts, jury members, and senior departmental officers.