Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik possessed property worth Rs 64.97 crore as on December 31, 2021. It is a marginal dip from Rs 64.98 crore a year ago, according to an official portal where all ministers submit details of their assets.

The website was updated Friday with latest information about assets and liabilities of public representatives. The website showed that Naveen Patnaik owned movable property worth Rs 12.09 crore, which included bank accounts in New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Hinjlicut and Bargarh, along with jewellery and a four-wheeler. The gold jewellery was valued at Rs 3.45 lakh and the old Ambassador car of 1980 model at Rs 6,434.

Naveen Patnaik had deposits of Rs 72 lakh in a bank at Janpath, New Delhi, and Rs 21.71 lakh in State Bank of India at Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik possessed immovable assets worth Rs 52.88 crore – all of which were inherited from parents Biju and Gyan Patnaik, according to the CM’s property statement. His immovable assets included his two-thirds share in Naveen Nivas, near Bhubaneswar airport, worth Rs 9,52,46,190 (approximately), and 50% share in the property at 3, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi worth Rs 43,36,18,000 (approximately).

Other cabinet ministers, too, declared their assets on the website. Odisha Health Minister Naba Das disclosed that his wife owned 75 vehicles, all of which were used for commercial purposes. Of these, 18 were procured in 2021. Das’s fleet of vehicles included a Mercedes Benz whose market value was estimated at over Rs 1.14 crore. He had deposits of over Rs 45.12 lakh in different banks of Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda. The health minister also had investments over Rs 77.43 lakh in various fixed deposit schemes, the property statement showed.

Das’s wife, too, has deposits in various banks, mostly in Sambalpur, amounting to over Rs 1.13 crore, and fixed deposits of more than Rs 2.24 crore.

Similarly, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda declared that he owned movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 6.49 crore. Rural Development Minister Pritiranjan Ghadai, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Rita Sahu and Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik disclosed that they did not possess any four-wheeler.