Angul: The slow speed in the process of vaccination in Angul district is causing anxiety to the people. All the districts in Odisha were asked to use up the allotted doses by April 11 by the Health department. However, Angul district fell way behind to meet the target. This is why the district administration is yet to submit its report to the government.

A large number of vaccination centres (approximately 700 in number) in Odisha have been forced to suspend operations due to shortage of vaccines. However, Angul district still has close to 500 vials left in its stock. This clearly shows that vaccination is going slow in the district. With these vials, close to 5,000 people could have been inoculated. The district had received 10,336 vials in the first phase.

The district administration had earlier informed the Health department that more than 2,20,000 COVID warriors would be vaccinated in the district. However, till date only 69,924 have received the jabs.

The administration had also said in a report that 11 per cent of the district’s total population of 13,40,000 is over 45-year age group and they would be vaccinated. However, it is yet to be completed.

If the numbers of inoculated COVID warriors are taken into consideration, 9,893 were vaccinated at Angul DHH, 4,425 at Bantala community health centre, 5,874 at Banarpal CHC, 9,010 at Chhhendipada CHC, 4,631 at Rajkishorenagar CHC, 7,033 at Madhapur CHC, 10, 621 at Kanhia CHC, 2,966 at Khamar CHC, 6,203 at Godibandh CHC, 1,397 at Pallahara sub-divisional hospital, 3,871 at Talcher sub-divisional hospital and 1,938 warriors at Athmallik sub-divisional hospital.

Similarly, 15,222 persons above the 45-year age group have been vaccinated at Angul DHH. Similarly Bantala CHC has administered doses to 6,711 persons, Banarpal CHC to 9,314, Chhendipada CHC to 11,018, Rajkishorenagar CHC to 5,912, Madhapur CHC to 9,149, Kaniha CHC to 12,951, Khamar CHC to 4,472, Godibnadh CHC to 10,384, Pallahara sub-divisional hospital to 1,463, Talcher sub-divisional hospital to 4, 192 and Athmallik sub-divisional hospital to 2,295 persons.

Vaccination is also on at private hospitals in the district. Till April 11, 1,059 persons have received the vaccine jabs at Samal Care Hospital, 214 at the JSPL-run Hospital, 242 at Surendra Hospital, 310 at Nalco Hospital, 10 at Krishna Hospital and 191 at Krishna Clinic

The residents of Angul town held the district administration responsible for the slow pace of vaccination which may prove fatal in coming days. “In other districts, the vaccination centres ran out of stock. However, in Angul district, doses are available, but not being utilised. This is not acceptable. Who will be responsible, if people are affected by the virus and die in coming days,” some of the local residents said.

When asked about the deadline not being met, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Abhay Kumar Dash avoided the issue. He said vaccination is still underway in the district. As stocks still exist, jabs are being administered. “In our district too, the drive may have to be closed at 36 centres if we don’t receive fresh supply soon,” Dash said.

