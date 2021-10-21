Los Angeles: Actor Freida Pinto has revealed she tied the knot with her fiance and photographer Cory Tran when they were in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Slumdog Millionaire star said when they got engaged in November 2019, they thought they will have “this most magical wedding” but the pandemic played a spoilsport.

“I should clear the air. I wasn’t planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple… But then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it,” Pinto said during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Wednesday.

The 37-year-old actor, who is expecting her first child with Tran, said the couple eventually went to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and got married.

“Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap,” she added.

Pinto also shared she meet Tran, 34, through actor Aaron Paul, her co-star in the drama series “The Path”.

She told Clarkson that she was happily single while shooting their television show in New York when Paul said, “‘I want you in my life forever, Freida, so I’m going to introduce you to my friend’.”

The actor recalled telling Paul she did not want him playing matchmaker and added, “But he still did it and turns out I got engaged to Cory, his friend.”