Keonjhar: Laying of pipelines for transportation of minerals in Keonjhar district is posing threats to wildlife in forests and also harming the environment, locals pointed out Thursday.

Despite repeated notices issued by the Forest department to various mining and industrial firms asking those to follow rules while laying slurry pipelines, the effect has been nil. Most importantly, the laying of the pipes is damaging the wildlife corridor posing a huge threat to wild animals.

Currently a pipeline is being laid between Keonjhar town and Ghatagaon adjacent to NH-20. Norms are being flouted regularly for construction of slurry pipelines. Sources, however, pointed out that the state government is not taking action against the offenders.

Environmentalist Harekrushna Mahanta demanded intervention by the Forest department to protect wildlife as well as plants and trees. He pointed out that trenches have been dug inside the forest indiscriminately. As these trenches have not been filled up properly, animals are suffering injuries due to the uneven soil. Hence the free movement of animals, especially elephants from one part of the forest to another has been affected, added the environmentalist.

Locals also pointed out that the company entrusted with the work of laying the pipelines is doing so in a careless manner. For laying a slurry pipeline close to the Naranpur and Atei reserve forest areas, a huge trench has been dug. It is lying uncovered for the past several months. There have been instances of elephants, leopards, deer and wild boars falling into it and suffering injuries. Also with the pipeline being set up adjacent to the National Highway, vehicular accidents have been on the rise in this sector, locals informed.

Sources pointed out that officials of the Forest department should monitor the work being done for laying the pipeline on a regular basis. However, it is not being done and hence the company is getting away scot-free and in the process is imperiously flouting Forest department norms. Some locals alleged that the company ‘enjoys’ the tacit support of the Forest department.

Ranjan Behera, vice-president of ‘Yuva O Shrama Bikash Mancha’, demanded a high-level inquiry into the irregularities. He said that it is the duty of government officials to supervise and monitor work in forests. However, they are not doing anything to protect the animals, Behera said. When contacted, Assistant Conservator of Forests Ashok Das said that he will draw the attention of higher authorities and take necessary steps in the this regard.

PNN