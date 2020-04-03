Hyderabad: At a time when farmers across the country are worried over losses amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown, a small farmer from Telangana has come forward to donate Rs 50,000 for COVID-19 relief measures.

Mora Hanmandlu of Adilabad district, who owns four-and-half acres of land, decided to donate a part of the money he earned from his crop.

“I have been reading in newspapers about coronavirus and how the lockdown has been affecting the people. I know that the unprecedented move has stung millions of poor in the country. So, I decided to donate some money for the relief work,” he said.

Hanmandlu said he had a good crop this year and recently received money for the same. On suggestion by his son that they should make a contribution, he decided to donate Rs 50,000.

“Mora Hanmandlu — a small farmer with a big heart. My citizen heroes of the day,” tweeted Telangana’s cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao.

Mora Hanmandlu; a small farmer with a BIG heart. My #CitizenHeroes of the day He is from Adilabad Dist; owns a small extent of 4 and half acres of land which is the means of his livelihood Harvested his crop & decided to donate Rs. 50,000 to Corona relief measures 🙏#Respect pic.twitter.com/2zVIHPtWvz — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 3, 2020

Top leaders, corporate, businessmen, prominent personalities from various walks of life and many from the middle class have been donating to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

IANS