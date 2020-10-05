Balasore: Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) was successfully tested from the Dr Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as ‘Wheeler Island’, off Odisha coast at 11.45am Monday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and other agencies for the successful flight testing of SMART.

“The @DRDO_India has successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo, (SMART). This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare. I congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for this significant achievement,” Rajnath Singh said in the tweet read.

According to official sources, all the objectives including missile flight range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, release of torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM) were perfectly met.

The tracking stations (Radars, Electro Optical Systems) along the coast and the telemetry stations including ships monitored all the events of the flight of the torpedo , sources added.

As per the senior officials, ‘SMART’ is a missile that will assist the release of lightweight anti-submarine missiles from long ranges. Even if an enemy submarine is out of missile range, SMART can be used to destroy it after its location. This new development will certainly be a huge boost to India’s sea warfare capabilities.

