Bhubaneswar: Following the announcement to provide guide books to students appearing for the annual High School Certificate examination (HSc) this year, School and Mass Education Minister (S&ME) Samir Ranjan Dash unveiled the test paper ‘Parikshya Darpan’, Wednesday at the test book production and marketing office in Bhubaneswar.

The students will be given the books free of cost.

In the initial stage, the department will distribute 5,000 books to the tribal dominated districts like Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Koraput.

After that the department will distribute the test papers to other districts.

Notably, State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash January 22 said that the 700-page guide book titled ‘Pariksha Darpan’ will contain probable questions with answers. This year, over six lakh students are scheduled to appear for the examination.

Dash said, “Earlier, the government had condensed the syllabus of the students by 30 per cent to reduce the stress of the students and waived the examination fee of the students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The annual High School Certificate Examination being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Odisha is scheduled to commence from May 3.

Highlighting the importance of the book, Dash said, “Due to various reasons, the students were not able to utilise online education properly for which they lost many crucial days. To help them, we decided to provide this book which contains probable questions and answers exclusively meant for the Class X Annual Matric Exams-2021 to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).”

The books will be provided free of cost to all the students of Odia medium government, aided and private school students as the cost of the book is solely borne by the State government.

As per the notification, Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) will bear the cost of paper and printing of the books.

The manuscript of the book has been prepared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Text Book Production & Marketing (TBP&M) will print the book on priority basis.

In this regard, the OSEPA has directed all the District Education Officers (DEOs) to submit the enrolment figure of Class X students in a prescribed format by January 22. Accordingly the books will be printed and supplied to the students.

PNN