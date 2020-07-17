Bhubaneswar: The weekend shutdown has caused a huge delay in evaluating the answer sheets of Plus-II students.

The School and Mass Education Department urged all district collectors to open the evaluation centres during the shutdown period also in order to expedite the evaluation process of answer sheets.

S&ME principal secretary Chithra Arumugam in a letter addressed to all Collectors, SPs and DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack wrote, “Even though the evaluation of answer scripts of annual higher secondary examination 2020 has been started by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha from June 1, the process of evaluation has yet to be finished due to weekly shutdown declared by different district administration/local authorities Saturday & Sunday.”

Delay in evaluation also led to delay in publication of results which further impeded the admission procedure of students for higher studies. For this, Arumugam requested the district collectors in the letter to permit the respective evaluation zones to remain open Saturday & Sunday (the weekly shutdown period) to allow the examiner, technical support staff and others associated with the evaluation process for to and fro movement between their residence and evaluation zones upon production of appointment letter or identity card.

The Mass Education department has also expressed concern over absence of evaluators during the exercise due to the shutdown restrictions.

Notably, the government has decided to publish the Plus II results by July end.

PNN