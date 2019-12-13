Mumbai: Smita Patil is a name that Hindi cinema will never forget. In just 10 years, this actress cemented her feet in the industry.

Smita Patil, who is known for her strong acting, was born 17 October 1956 and died 13 December 1986 at the age of just 31 years. On Smita’s death anniversary, let us tell you about her love life and her relationship with Raj Babbar.

While Smita Patil was appreciated for her films, she was also criticized for her association with actor and politician Raj Babbar. It is said that she broke Raj Babbar and Nadira Babbar’s married life.

Smita Patil’s mother was against the relationship of the two. She could not believe how Smita could break someone’s household as she claimed to fight for the rights of women. But Smita acted deaf and continued with her relationship with Raj.

It is said that the love between Raj and Smita flourished during the film Bheegi Palkein. In the 1980s, both of them started a live-in relationship. According to a report, Raj used to say that he would divorce his wife Nadira and marry Smita, but this did not happen and he was slowly starting to keep Smita away from his friend circle.

Smita had one last wish, according to her makeup artist Deepak Sawant. “Smita used to say ‘after my death, dress me like a Suhaagan (married woman)’,” Sawant revealed.

Smita died from childbirth complications barely days after giving birth to the actor Prateik Babbar.