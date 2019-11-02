Sydney: Steve Smith almost courted trouble Friday during Australia’s 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka in Melbourne. Smith, who was in communication with the on-air commentators via microphone, relayed the commentator’s input to captain Aaron Finch during the 17th over that was being bowled by Pat Cummins.

Smith was seemingly unaware of the fact that Cummins was on a hat-trick on the first ball of the over as he had taken two wickets off the last two balls of his previous over. The commentators reminded him of that and he ended up communicating the information to Finch and suggested a slip to be in place for the ball.

Finch was having none of it however and made no changes to the field. The batsman survived that delivery.

Players talking to commentators in microphones is common T20 matches in Australia. Although this phenomenon is rare in international matches in India, it is a common practice in the Indian Premier League. There have, however, been instances of commentators running into trouble for relaying too much information during their interactions.

In 2017, Australian commentator Mark Howard’s conversation with Brad Hodge, who was then skipper of the Adelaide Strikers, during a Big Bash League match was investigated by Cricket Australia integrity unit. Howard, doing commentary for Network Ten, informed Hodge that of pacer Ben Laughlin’s impressive recent record against Shane Watson, who was playing for the opposition team Sydney Thunder.

Hodge said that he will bring on Laughlin in the next over and indeed did so. Watson did not fall to Laughlin that day but CA was decidedly unimpressed with the exchange.

Australia beat Sri Lanka seven wickets in the third T20I and thus completed a 3-0 whitewash in the series.