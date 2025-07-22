Dubai: India’s Deepti Sharma made a big jump of 10 places to 23rd among batters on the back of her strong showing in the ongoing ODI series against England, while compatriot Smriti Mandhana maintained her top spot in the latest ICC rankings released Tuesday.

England and India players made significant gains in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings following strong performances in the first two matches.

Deepti was one of the biggest movers in the batting rankings after her unbeaten 62 in the first ODI, which earned her the player of the match award and guided India to a successful chase of 259. She followed it up with another unbeaten 30 in the second ODI.

Sophia Dunkley’s 83 off 92 balls in the first ODI played a key role in taking England to a strong total and earned her a jump of 24 places to No.52. Alice Davidson-Richards, who contributed with a solid 53, rose 40 spots to No.118.

Mandhana, meanwhile, remained steady at the top of the rankings, registering scores of 28 and 42 in the first two matches while maintaining her rating of 727.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, however, lost five places to slip to 21st, after scores of 17 and 7.

In the bowling rankings, world No.1 Sophie Ecclestone strengthened her position at the top with four wickets in the series so far, including a player of the match-winning 3/27 in the second ODI.

Her rating jumped from 747 to 776, further extending her lead over the Australian duo of Ashleigh Gardner (724) and Megan Schutt (696), who round out the top three. Deepti remained in fourth spot.

Finger spinners have dominated the series so far, with England’s Charlie Dean and India’s Sneh Rana picking up three wickets each.

Dean broke into the top 10, climbing two places to No.9 with a career-best rating of 625, while Rana jumped 12 spots to No.21, also reaching a personal best rating of 515.

Dean also made progress in the all-rounder rankings, moving up to joint 14th alongside Australia’s Ellyse Perry.

Ecclestone’s quick unbeaten 23 off 19 balls in the first ODI, combined with her four wickets in the series, helped her climb three spots to 18th in the all-rounders list.