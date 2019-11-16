Bahanaga: Khantapada police seized snails-filled sacks from two buses near Shergarh toll gate on NH-16 in Balasore district Friday.

According to sources, the snails were being smuggled to Kolkata in two buses bearing the registration numbers OD-01X-1575 and OR-01 S-8771.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raids in the area and seized hundreds of sacks filled with snails which were reportedly being smuggled from Dhamra to Kolkata.

Police have also arrested six persons from the spot for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade.

While a case regarding the incident has been registered, a probe into the same is underway, sources said.