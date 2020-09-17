Balasore: Yet another incident of snake-bite victim falling back on black magic instead of seeking medical help has come to the fore in Soro block of Balasore district.

While the exact date of the incident is yet to be ascertained, the video of the incident has gone viral.

The victim was learnt to be a resident of Anantapur village and he was rushed to a government health centre. What’s even more surprising is the fact that the ritual was held inside hospital premises and that the healer is learnt to be a lecturer.

In the video, the lecturer can be seen treating the victim with onlookers standing by as mute spectators.

“This is not the first incident where a traditional healer is engaged to cure snake-bite victim. People are doing this due to their illiteracy and blind faith in superstitions. A lot still remain to be done to get the people free from these superstitious beliefs,” a senior citizen wishing not to be named observed.

PNN