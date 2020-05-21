Puri: To ensure smooth conduct of the Snana Yatra, Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) discussed with members of 10 Nijogs of the temple in a meeting Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Chief administrator of SJTA Dr Krishna Kumar said that the servitors will perform the bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines like social distancing and wearing of masks.

Notably, as per Hindu lunar calendar, the special bath of three deities takes place on the Purnima of Jyestha month (Devasnan Purnima) i.e. sixteen days before Ratha Yatra. It is said that them they fall sick and are confined to rest for 14 days. They are then offered special care until the deities come out for Ratha Yatra.

According to Skanda Purana when Raja Indradyumna installed the wooden deities he arranged for this bathing ceremony. This day is considered the birthday of Lord Jagannath.

