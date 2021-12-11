New Delhi: Snapchatters can now join Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner in the new #KindnessChallenge on Spotlight (Snapchat’s in-app entertainment platform for UGC content) showing how you spread kindness and joy by doing something nice for your family, friends or community.

Kim Kardashian West says: “When you spread kindness, you immediately have the power to change someone’s day for the better. I’m excited to partner with Snapchat to highlight their commitment to make Spotlight the kindest place on the internet. When you spread kindness, you immediately have the power to change someone’s day for the better.”

The Snapchat’s Spotlight editorial team curates each Spotlight Challenge and focused on amplifying those trends that are positive, inclusive, creative, and engaging as opposed to those that are harmful. All Spotlight Snaps are moderated before gaining any distribution. These challenges champion Snapchatters to create Snaps that highlight their unique voice, perspective and personality.

Creators globally have a chance to receive a share of the millions per month that are available for the top Spotlight Snaps.

Spotlight was created to entertain the Snapchat community and adheres to Snap’s values of putting people’s well-being first. The daily Spotlight storey view time has quadrupled since its launch in India in March 2021.

IANS