Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police busted a snatching gang and arrested two men in connection with a recent bag-snatching incident under Nayapalli police station limits, officials said Sunday.

The accused were identified as Debasish Pujapanda, 25, and Rudra Pradhan, 26, both residents of Khurda.

Police said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by a woman who alleged that two men on a motorcycle snatched her vanity bag June 20 while she was riding her scooter from Delta Square to Stewart Square.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and gathered intelligence that pointed to the involvement of an organised gang linked to several similar incidents in the City.

Acting on a tip, police intercepted the accused. Police recovered 22 stolen mobile phones, three motorcycles and other stolen items from their possession.

The accused were produced before a court, while efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding associates and recover additional stolen property, police said.