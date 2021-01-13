Mumbai: Veteran actor Shekhar Suman’s son and actor Adhyayan Suman turns a year older today. The birthday boy made his debut with the film Haal-e-Dil (2008) but was in limelight for his controversial relationship with actress Kangana Ranaut, more than his movies.

More than his movies, it was his relationship with Kangana that made headlines. He met Kangana during the shooting of his second film Raaz: The Mystery Continues. Kangana Ranaut was in the lead role in the film along with Suman.

News of the growing closeness between the two started after this film. They were seen together on several occasions, but soon the relationship ended in 2010. Post break up, Suman framed many charges on Kangana.

Adhyayan Suman claimed that the actress not only tormented him physically and mentally, but also did not spare his parents.

Citing an incident, Adhyayan Suman said Kangana Ranaut had befriended Hrithik Roshan and his then wife Sussane and even went out for dinner with them. The Roshans had invited Kangana Ranaut for Hrithik’s birthday party.

Adhyayan bought flowers and champagne for Hrithik, but he said Kangana grabbed them and gifted them to Hrithik Roshan herself. Later, during the party, Kangana walked up to Hrithik Roshan and claimed that some actor had tried to grope her. Not wanting to create a scene at the party, Adhyayan Suman chose to leave. Kangana Ranaut later hurled the choicest abuses at him.

Spats, abuses were common, but the real shocker came in the form of vague rituals that Kangana Ranaut and her tarot card reader allegedly asked Adhyayan Suman to follow. According to him, Kangana Ranaut took him to one card reader named Pallavi who asked him to perform a puja at a graveyard. Adhyayan Suman said he consulted his own tarot card reader who told him a pahadi (a hill-dweller) woman had done black magic on him. Kangana Ranaut hails from the hill state of Himachal Pradesh.

Actor Adhyayan Suman recently came out with shocking revelations about Kangana, claiming the National Award winning actor physically abused him, destroyed his career and did black magic on him when they were dating seven years ago.