New Delhi: Want to know how your favourite celebrity celebrated Christmas? From the Bachchans’ to the Kapoors’, here’s how tinsel town spread some festive cheer:

“Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours,” posted Nick Jonas along with this picture of the Chopra-Jonas family featuring Priyanka, and the couple’s three loving pets.

Christmas wishes all the way from Big B, which is in itself a big thing. Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to wish everyone “Merry Christmas” by sharing a picture as Santa Claus with lots of “love, peace, harmony, and safety.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, posted a picture of herself doing “Yoga” as a Santa’s girl near a tree, commenting, it’s #familytime, and wishing her fans a “Merry Christmas.”

Madhuri Dixit Nene, took to her Instagram handle to post a sweet Christmas jingle, captioned with, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Bebo is a whole phrase in and of itself, and Kareena Kapoor Khan came up with a family caricature of the family, and wishing all a Merry Christmas.

Sonal Chauhan, the girl from ‘Jannat’, posted her picture with the festive vibe, complete with a tree, Christmas sweater and cap, holding a cup of hot chocolate.

Taapsee Pannu celebrated the zeal of Christmas in traditional attire, sharing glimpses from her celebrations.

Kajol, posted her Christmas look– a stunning red dress, captioning it “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

Bollywood’s Drama Queen, Kangana Ranaut storied her Christmas party with her family.

Lara Dutta, Miss Universe 2000, posed with her family wearing matching PJ sets and Santa hats, captioning the picture “And that’s a Christmas Eve well done!! Wishing you and yours a wonderful, merry, and joyous Christmas, from me and mine!!”

Patuadi girl, Soha Ali Khan, shared a lovely family Christmas picture with her husband and daughter posing with a tree dressed in matching PJ sets.

Padma Lakshmi, shares a flashback photo of her Christmas celebrations the family.

Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu and Sonakshi Sinha used Instagram’s most popular seasonal filters, to wish their admirers a happy holiday season.