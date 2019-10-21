The best pedicure is to soak your feet in apple cider vinegar and the results will amaze you. Vinegar can protect your feet against bacteria, fungi, and other harmful microbes. Foot soaking is a soothing act of self-care that you can indulge in using cider vinegar as it has been amazing benefits attached with it.

–It can be used to clean, exfoliate, and heal your feet. Vinegar is a mild acid that can help slough off dead skin and refresh your feet, and apple cider vinegar is one of the vinegars with the most pleasing scent.

– Apple cider vinegar is touted as a cleanser and sanitizer. It has soothing and healing properties.

Follow these steps to make a good foot soak:

Take a tub and fill it with about two-thirds full with water warm enough to make you feel comfortable. Use only a half-cup to 1 cup of apple cider vinegar to the amount of water in a typical footbath tub. Soak your feet for up to 30 minutes. Apple cider vinegar has a faint scent that fades after you take your feet out of the foot soak, you can rinse them with cool, clean water, or you can let them dry naturally.

Health effect of Apple cider vinegar:

– Relieve pain from minor sunburn

– Heal dry skin

– Prevent or treat foot odor

– Fade age or liver spots

– Treat athlete’s foot

– Cracked skin on heels