The wait was finally over for lakhs of devotees, who were deprived of their loving Lord’s darshan for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, when the ceremonial Pahandi procession began at 6:15am, Friday. The regained electrifying atmosphere of Badadanda not only reminded many of the Rath Yatra during pre-Covid era but also signified the beginning of the festive season and the way forward. A sea of humanity converged at the Badadanda in Puri to catch a glimpse of the Trinity out on 9-day annual sojourn at Srigundicha. The entire Badadanda came alive with celebrations as emotions and enthusiasm were palpable among the devotees. Orissa POST catches some of the spectacular moments of the festival..