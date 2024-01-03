Bhubaneswar: Gobinda Gaipai, a 24-year-old from Sukinda block of Jajpur district, has dedicated himself to initiate behavioral and social change through ‘Nukkad Natak.’ With his team of 10, he has traveled to over 150 panchayats of the state to educate the people and raise awareness about drug abuse through street performances. Gobinda’s journey began with a tragedy—the loss of his brother to alcohol abuse. The devastating experience fuelled his determination to prevent others from suffering a similar fate. Despite facing financial constraints, Gobinda’s family sustained themselves through goat farming and agriculture. His educational journey was supported through the Jyoti fellowship by the Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), which he received in 2008 and continued to benefit from until his graduation.

During this time, his passion for cultural performances and plays caught attention of TSF, leading to an opportunity for him to create awareness about important issues among the communities. The onset of the pandemic in 2020 disrupted Gaipai’s plans to secure a job after completing his education. However, this setback only strengthened his resolve to combat alcohol abuse and harmful substances. With the support of TSF, he assembled a team of 10 individuals and embarked on a mission to educate and raise awareness through ‘Nukkad Natak’ performances.

Speaking about the initiative, Gobinda says, “After losing my brother, I felt an immense determination to raise awareness against alcohol and harmful substances. Through ‘NukkadNatak,’ I strive to reach out to as many souls as possible. If only someone had reached out to my brother, maybe I wouldn’t have to mourn.” Gobinda’s story is one of resilience, determination, and a deep commitment to empowering change within his community. His work serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for those striving to make a positive difference in the world.