Dhaka: At least 50 students were injured in Bangladesh early Monday following a violent clash between students of Daffodil International University and City University in the Ashulia area of Dhaka district, according to local media reports.

Reports suggest that repeated attacks, vandalism, and arson caused major damage, with City University bearing the brunt. The students accused the law enforcement agencies of failing to provide assistance amid the unrest.

Citing witnesses, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported that tensions began Sunday evening when a City University student spat from his motorcycle, accidentally hitting a Daffodil student and sparking an argument between students of both universities.

Following the incident, around 40–50 City University students armed with local weapons and bricks attacked and vandalised a residence of Daffodil University students.

As videos of the assault circulated on social media, more than a thousand Daffodil International University students gathered and marched toward City University, leading to a violent confrontation.

In the early hours of Monday, Daffodil University students stormed the City University campus, confined students inside, and began vandalising property. They allegedly looted computers and other valuables from the administrative building, torched three buses and a private car, and damaged five more vehicles.

Crude bombs were reportedly exploded to create panic, leaving as many as 50 students from both sides injured.

According to a City University student, as of early Monday morning, multiple parts of the campus were still burning, and despite administrative intervention, students from both universities continued to chase and counter-chase each other, resulting in more arson.

“Students of Daffodil University, which is next to our campus in Birulia, have clashed with our students over some issue. Some students of Daffodil have set fires on our campus. They have burnt several vehicles,” Bangladeshi media outlet bdnews 24 quoted City University Registrar Akhter Hossain as saying.

Meanwhile, confirming the development, Ashulia police station duty officer SI Habibur Rahman said that the situation is under control, with officers present at the scene.

Bangladesh has been gripped by numerous protests and extreme lawlessness since the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year.