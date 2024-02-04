Los Angeles: Actress Sofia Vergara, who separated from actor Joe Manganiello in 2023, is looking for a new ‘partner’ once again but does not want to join a dating app.

“No, I wish! I’m bad with technology, so I’m sure I would click on the wrong ones. I’m open to having fun and meeting people,” Sofia told the Daily Mail newspaper when asked if she’s been using any dating apps in her bid to find love.

The actress doesn’t feel as though she ‘needs’ to find a new husband. But she is still open to the idea of meeting someone new. Sofia, who was married to Joe between 2015 and 2023, shared: “I need a husband! No, I don’t need a husband, I want one. It doesn’t even have to be a husband. A partner.”

In 2023, Sofia and Joe announced their divorce via a joint statement. The actress and Joe, 47, insisted that they “love and care for one another very much” in spite of their break-up, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The former couple said at the time: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source subsequently revealed that the duo had been “growing apart for some time.”

The couple had tried to resolve their differences, but they ultimately decided that they needed to call time on their romance.

IANS